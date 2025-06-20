Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Preliminary Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, expects to report second quarter preliminary earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and host a conference call on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be available live or later in a recorded version at the Company's Investor Relations website, .

Participants may register for the call here . While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Instructions are provided to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no cost.

The Company will notify the public that second quarter 2025 results have been issued through a news release and will post the results to the Company's Investor Relations website. The earnings release will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website, , as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be furnished by the Company to the SEC.

About Great Southern Bank

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol“GSBC.”

CONTACT:

Jeff Tryka, CFA,

Investor Relations,

(616) 233-0500

