Anker SOLIX Joins Military Makeover To Support Air Force Veteran With Home Energy Upgrade

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker SOLIX , a global leader in power delivery and storage solutions, recently partnered with the television series Military Makeover with Montel® to provide critical home backup power for a deserving veteran. The company donated its flagship F3800 Plus Portable Power Station to retired Air Force Master Sergeant Matt Kosto and his family in Vail, Arizona.



The F3800 Plus provides accessible whole-home backup power with dual 120V/240V output, making it ideal for power outages, daily use, or off-grid scenarios. It features high-efficiency solar input, support for 240V generator pass-through charging, and scalable capacity, ensuring the Kosto family has a dependable energy source for essential appliances, medical devices, and overall household needs.



Master Sergeant Matt Kosto served over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, with deployments to Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Alaska in support of major global operations. Following his retirement, Matt faced a devastating motorcycle accident that led to the loss of his right leg. Around the same time, his wife, Virginia, was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Through determination and resilience, the family overcame these challenges and continues to rebuild their life with purpose.

The Kosto family's story is featured on Military Makeover with Montel®, a series dedicated to honoring U.S. military veterans and their families by transforming their homes and lives through community support and corporate partnerships. The Kosto episode will air on Friday June 20 and other select dates on Lifetime TV.



About Anker SOLIX

Anker SOLIX leverages decades of expertise in power innovation to deliver solutions that empower energy independence. From portable power stations to solar storage systems, Anker SOLIX products are built to meet the evolving needs of households worldwide.

About Military Makeover with Montel®

Military Makeover with Montel®, a BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

