Princeton Logistics Launches Aerospace & Defense Division

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Princeton Logistics, a recognized leader in e-commerce middle mile and time-definite LTL services, is proud to announce the formation of a new specialized division: Princeton Aerospace & Defense. This dedicated unit will focus exclusively on serving government agencies, defense contractors, and military logistics customers.The new division will be led by Jim Neebling, President and Founder of Princeton Logistics, who brings decades of experience supporting military and government supply chains.“Earlier in my career, I provided logistics solutions to military and government customers,” said Neebling.“Today, with the rapid growth of our Steel Lion MPA alliance, the time is right to establish a focused team that can scale with the unique needs of this sector.”The Steel Lion Mentor-Protégé Agreement, established under the SBA program and led by Retired Colonels Kenny Mintz and Eric Timmerman, has already resulted in substantial growth and contracting activity in the defense and aerospace sector. Princeton Aerospace & Defense will enable both companies to expand service capabilities while maintaining operational integrity and compliance with government standards.For more information, visit or contact 609-786-2419.

