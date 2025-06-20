CONSTANT MEDIA LLC, A Leader In Point Of Care Marketing, Is Pleased To Announce That Kendra Haines Has Joined The Company As Vice President, Client Solutions

WAYNE, N.J., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSTANT MEDIA LLC, a leader in Point of Care (POC) marketing and provider of healthcare content within doctors' offices, committed to arming patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) with the latest and most trusted science-based information to improve patient outcomes, is pleased to announce that Kendra Haines has joined the Company as Vice President, Client Solutions. Most of Kendra's career has been at leading media agencies supporting top-tier clients in the healthcare, tech, CPG, luxury and other categories. Bringing her deep understanding of omnichannel strategy and paid media planning, buying and operations, she turned focus exclusively on healthcare - POC in particular. She's passionate about the importance of this media channel and its ability to positively impact individuals facing difficult health issues.

Kendra stated "I'm thrilled to join the Constant Media team and build on the tremendous work they're doing. It's a real privilege to join this family-owned-and-operated organization, especially since the mission, values and company culture align with my own. Directly supporting our customers (HCPs and their office staff) and their patients as we facilitate more informative and productive interactions during patients' visits is inspiring. And Constant Media's innovative approach, entrepreneurial spirit, highest standards, and my new amazing colleagues make this a dream job for me. I look forward to supporting continued growth and delivering excellent results for our clients, HCPs and patients."

Wills Robins, Founder of Constant Media, added "We are excited to have Kendra on the team. Her vast experience both in and outside the pharma industry, creative solution-oriented thinking, and willingness to push boundaries to achieve excellent results will benefit all areas of our business."

About Constant Media

Constant Media has become one of the dominant players in the POC space with a growing network of physician offices catering to 28+ specialty fields. Constant Media delivers hyper-targeted media campaigns placed amongst highly relevant, content rich, state-of-the art media assets strategically placed within waiting rooms, exam rooms, and office staff break rooms of physician offices throughout the USA.

Launched in 2011, Constant Media specializes in creating and distributing custom-designed POC content and media campaigns. The network began with a small number of physician offices and has grown exponentially in the past several years, offering both digital and non-digital marketing programs to patients and healthcare professionals.

For more information, please visit the website at or contact Wills Robins at [email protected] .

