MEDIA ALERT: Court-Appointed Class Counsel Leading East Palestine Norfolk Southern Train Derailment Settlement Provides Update Regarding Claims Administration

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Hanly Conroy , one of the nation's leading mass tort litigation firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing, today announced alongside Grant & Eisenhofer and Burg Simpson that the transfer of the claims administration responsibility from Kroll Settlement Administration, LLC to Epiq is well underway, and for residents who recently received rejection notices, the June 24, 2025 deadline to appeal their claims determination has been temporarily suspended.

Epiq has dedicated a team of experienced professionals to complete the claims administration including the review of previous rejections. While the transfer is underway, Class Counsel advises that any class members who received a rejection notice after June 12, 2025 and intend to submit an appeal should actively prepare their appeal to be submitted once a new deadline is set. These class members will be notified in writing of the new deadline once it is established, as well as new contact information.

"Class Counsel has been working with the new administrators at Epiq to make sure that clarity, consistency and urgency are prioritized for residents' settlements," said Jayne Conroy, Beth Graham and Seth Katz in a joint statement. "We will ensure that the Voluntary Exposure funds are delivered to the hands of the citizens in the correct amounts."

The United States District Court in the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, previously suspended and terminated the appointment of Kroll Settlement Administration, LLC as the settlement administrator for those impacted by the East Palestine Norfolk Southern train derailment earlier this month. The court order followed numerous complaints and an investigation that uncovered calculation errors.

The settlement agreement resolves claims within a 20-mile radius from the derailment and, for those residents who chose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius from the derailment. Individuals and businesses will be able to use compensation from the settlement in any manner they see fit to address potential adverse impacts from the derailment. Individual awards vary based on several criteria, including proximity to the event and specific losses, among other things. In addition, individuals within 10 miles of the derailment may, at their discretion, choose to receive additional compensation for any past, current, or future personal injury from the derailment.

