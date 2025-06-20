Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation Amends Its Definitive Proxy Statement
This change eliminates the Company's discretion to deposit a lesser amount and ensures greater clarity and consistency regarding the extension fee obligation.
About Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation
Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Contact
Kent Kaufman
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ...
Tel: (925) 217-4482
