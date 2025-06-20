Canada's Next Gen AI Summit Announced For July 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a defining moment for Canada's artificial intelligence sector, the Next Gen AI Summit , organized by Cross Future Hub , will be held on July 18 and 19, 2025, at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown. This national-level summit will bring together globally recognized researchers, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the frontiers of artificial intelligence and its role in shaping the future of technology and society.Key topics include next-generation AI models, edge computing, and human-machine interaction. The event aims to foster collaboration among academic institutions, technology companies, and innovative communities, ensuring responsible and inclusive development of AI.Chaired by prominent figures in Canadian AI research-Sarath Chandar, Jun Jin, and Simon Yang-the summit promises high-caliber discussions and insights. Cross Future Hub, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ethical AI, aims to position Canada as a global leader in responsible AI.Through strategic events such as the Next Gen AI Summit, the organization promotes:-Strong collaboration between universities, industry leaders, and public institutions-Exploration of cutting-edge topics including spatial intelligence, generative models, and AI ethics-Support for emerging researchers and the development of Canadian AI talent-Public engagement through high-profile, nationally recognized initiativesThe Next Gen AI Summit represents more than a technical exchange. It is a platform for building a shared vision of Canada's role in global AI advancement. With a carefully curated program and a distinguished speaker lineup, the event is expected to draw attention from across sectors and borders.Tickets are now available. For more information and registration, visit .Contact US:Cross Future HubEmail: ...

