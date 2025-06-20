Canada's Next Gen AI Summit Announced For July 2025
Key topics include next-generation AI models, edge computing, and human-machine interaction. The event aims to foster collaboration among academic institutions, technology companies, and innovative communities, ensuring responsible and inclusive development of AI.
Chaired by prominent figures in Canadian AI research-Sarath Chandar, Jun Jin, and Simon Yang-the summit promises high-caliber discussions and insights. Cross Future Hub, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ethical AI, aims to position Canada as a global leader in responsible AI.
Through strategic events such as the Next Gen AI Summit, the organization promotes:
-Strong collaboration between universities, industry leaders, and public institutions
-Exploration of cutting-edge topics including spatial intelligence, generative models, and AI ethics
-Support for emerging researchers and the development of Canadian AI talent
-Public engagement through high-profile, nationally recognized initiatives
The Next Gen AI Summit represents more than a technical exchange. It is a platform for building a shared vision of Canada's role in global AI advancement. With a carefully curated program and a distinguished speaker lineup, the event is expected to draw attention from across sectors and borders.
Tickets are now available. For more information and registration, visit .
Contact US:
Cross Future Hub
Email: ...
Maggie HAN
Cross Future Hub
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment