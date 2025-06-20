LANDMARK HOSPITALITY GROUP CONTINUES TEXAS EXPANSION WITH VISION ROOTED IN HISTORY AND CULTURE

Lucky Chopra

With seven thriving locations across Greater Houston and Galveston, including the newest in Beaumont-Landmark Hospitality is showing no signs of slowing down.

- Lucky ChopraHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT: HEARSAY GASTRO LOUNGEWHEN: JUNE 20, 2025WHERE: TEXASLandmark Hospitality Group, a Houston-based hospitality and marketing firm founded by entrepreneur Lucky Chopra, is making waves across Texas with its flagship brand, Hearsay Gastro Lounge. With seven thriving locations across Greater Houston and Galveston, including the newest in Beaumont-Landmark Hospitality is showing no signs of slowing down.At the heart of the company's success is Lucky Chopra, a visionary founder whose passion for hospitality and preservation has helped redefine dining in historic spaces. Under Chopra's leadership, Landmark Hospitality Group has transformed forgotten landmarks into vibrant culinary destinations, each designed to honor the local history and character of its community.The newest Hearsay location in Beaumont stands as a testament to this mission. Nestled in a restored historic building in Downtown Beumont, it brings new life and energy to the city while honoring its deep-rooted past.“We don't just open restaurants,” said Chopra.“We tell stories. We bring history back to the table.”With plans underway to expand into Dallas and Waco, Landmark Hospitality Group remains committed to celebrating Texas's rich cultural tapestry. Each location is carefully selected for its historical significance, continuing the brand's legacy of blending elevated dining with architectural preservation.What began as a single concept in Downtown Houston has grown into a state-spanning brand, thanks to Chopra's unique ability to pair bold business strategy with genuine community investment. His hands-on approach and eye for opportunity have earned him a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking figures in Texas hospitality today.ABOUT HEARSAY GASTRO LOUNGEHearsay Gastro Lounge, under the Landmark Hospitality Group umbrella, offers a unique dining experience by blending contemporary American cuisine with historically rich and beautifully restored settings. With a focus on quality ingredients, innovative dishes, a vibrant atmosphere, and a core mission to preserve architectural heritage, Hearsay is dedicated to becoming a cherished part of every communityit serves.COMING SOONHearsay Waco | 330 Austin Avenue., Waco TX 78701Hearsay Victory Park | 2300 Victory Park Lane., Suite H10, Dallas, TX 75219Hearsay Austin | 407 Colorado Street., Austin, TX 78701Hearsay Preston Hollow | 7859 Walnut Hill Lane ., Suite C20, Dallas, TX 75230NOTE: 51Fifteen | Located on the second floor in Saks Fifth Avenue in the Galleria, it is also part of the Landmark Houston Hospitality Group.Social MediaX:Instagram:LinkedIn:Facebook:MEDIA CONTACTAlejandro Martinez | Local Creative Services832.867.6172 | ...For additional information or to schedule an interview, please get in touch with Alejandro Martinez at Local Creative Services.

