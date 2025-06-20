39th Annual Peninsula Art League Summer Art Festival

Join the Fun at Peninsula Art League's 39th Summer Art Festival at Sehmel Homestead Park!

- Robin Avni, President, Peninsula Art League

GIG HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Discover the magic of creativity at the 39th annual Summer Art Festival, where PenMet Parks' picturesque Sehmel Homestead Park sets the stage for a vibrant celebration of artistic expression.

Festival Details:

.Dates: July 19-20, 2025

.Times: Saturday 10:00 – 6:00, Sunday 10:00 – 5:00

.Location: Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA

This year's festival promises an engaging weekend featuring:

.Up to 100 artists, including new emerging artists, showcasing every imaginable medium - from painters and sculptors to photographers, potters, jewelry designers, glass, metal and fiber artists, and authors - there's something to captivate every art lover's imagination.

.PenMet Parks Kids' Corner and Playground with creative art activities for children.

.Live Music provided by Kimball Coffeehouse.

.A variety of mouth-watering Food Trucks.

.Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society (GGHLS) Literary Corner with regional authors.

.The Peninsula Art League Member Art Show.

.Kiwanis Community Food Drive: Please help those in need by dropping off non-perishable food items at the Kiwanis Tent near the Pavilion.

.NEW: A Creative Corridor featuring many artist groups such as the Gig Harbor Open Studio Tour, Peninsula Hands On Art, the Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network (BARN) and more!

.Access to trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas for a full day of family-friendly fun.

.FREE SHUTTLES: Take advantage of the increased shuttle runs at Gig Harbor High School (5101 Rosedale Street NW) and Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion (6401 Kimball Drive) in Gig Harbor.

.Proceeds from the festival support:

. $16,000 in scholarships for art students from Gig Harbor, Peninsula, Henderson

Bay, and South Kitsap County High Schools.

. Scholarships for Peninsula Art League members continuing their artistic learning.

For more information : /2025-summer-art-festival-2/

Heide Solandros

Peninsula Art Leagure

+1 253-878-2070

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.