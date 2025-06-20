Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ontime Networks Introduces Machete Router: A NIAP-Certified Tactical Routing Solution For Military And Aerospace Applications


2025-06-20 03:31:26
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed for deployed and demanding tactical applications, the Machete Router is a NIAP/CSfC network device/VPN gateway that optimizes communication in dynamic battlefield conditions. With a strong emphasis on long-term support, the Machete Router helps programs avoid the premature End-of-Life (EOL) challenges often associated with larger commercial networking manufacturers.

Tactical Performance, Built-In

Machete's Tactical Routing Package enables a host of mission-critical features:

  • Bandwidth/loss/latency sensing between routers to automatically select the optimal communication path
  • Optimized multicast operation that tolerates RP failures and minimizes flooding
  • Enhanced NBMA support for multicast emulation across non-broadcast links
  • Advanced compression of routing-control data to improve performance over low-bandwidth SATCOM links

Hardware and Virtual Options

Machete is offered as both:

  • A rugged embedded router, complementing OnTime Networks' CR-4000, CR-6000, and CR-7000 platforms
  • A virtual appliance enabling compact, low-power, cost-effective deployments for less demanding environments

Advanced Tactical Communication

Machete supports seamless air-to-air and air-to-ground communications across multiple radio waveforms, including 4G/5G, ANW2, CDL, SATCOM, Streamcaster, TSM-X, TTNT, WiFi, and more. It ensures secure, resilient data, voice, and video dissemination among mobile and stationary nodes.

Key Benefits:

  • Mission-assured multicast delivery in contested and congested environments
  • Cost-effective modernization of legacy airborne networks
  • Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) for vendor interoperability
  • Backward compatibility with existing network applications and infrastructure
  • Long-term product availability for sustained program support

The router is currently deployed on applications throughout the USA and Europe.

SOURCE OnTime Networks

