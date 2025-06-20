Ontime Networks Introduces Machete Router: A NIAP-Certified Tactical Routing Solution For Military And Aerospace Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed for deployed and demanding tactical applications, the Machete Router is a NIAP/CSfC network device/VPN gateway that optimizes communication in dynamic battlefield conditions. With a strong emphasis on long-term support, the Machete Router helps programs avoid the premature End-of-Life (EOL) challenges often associated with larger commercial networking manufacturers.

Tactical Performance, Built-In

Machete's Tactical Routing Package enables a host of mission-critical features:



Bandwidth/loss/latency sensing between routers to automatically select the optimal communication path



Optimized multicast operation that tolerates RP failures and minimizes flooding



Enhanced NBMA support for multicast emulation across non-broadcast links

Advanced compression of routing-control data to improve performance over low-bandwidth SATCOM links

Hardware and Virtual Options

Machete is offered as both:



A rugged embedded router, complementing OnTime Networks' CR-4000, CR-6000, and CR-7000 platforms

A virtual appliance enabling compact, low-power, cost-effective deployments for less demanding environments

Advanced Tactical Communication

Machete supports seamless air-to-air and air-to-ground communications across multiple radio waveforms, including 4G/5G, ANW2, CDL, SATCOM, Streamcaster, TSM-X, TTNT, WiFi, and more. It ensures secure, resilient data, voice, and video dissemination among mobile and stationary nodes.

Key Benefits:



Mission-assured multicast delivery in contested and congested environments



Cost-effective modernization of legacy airborne networks



Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) for vendor interoperability



Backward compatibility with existing network applications and infrastructure

Long-term product availability for sustained program support

The router is currently deployed on applications throughout the USA and Europe.

SOURCE OnTime Networks