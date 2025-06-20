Ontime Networks Introduces Machete Router: A NIAP-Certified Tactical Routing Solution For Military And Aerospace Applications
Tactical Performance, Built-In
Machete's Tactical Routing Package enables a host of mission-critical features:
-
Bandwidth/loss/latency sensing between routers to automatically select the optimal communication path
Optimized multicast operation that tolerates RP failures and minimizes flooding
Enhanced NBMA support for multicast emulation across non-broadcast links
Advanced compression of routing-control data to improve performance over low-bandwidth SATCOM links
Hardware and Virtual Options
Machete is offered as both:
-
A rugged embedded router, complementing OnTime Networks' CR-4000, CR-6000, and CR-7000 platforms
A virtual appliance enabling compact, low-power, cost-effective deployments for less demanding environments
Advanced Tactical Communication
Machete supports seamless air-to-air and air-to-ground communications across multiple radio waveforms, including 4G/5G, ANW2, CDL, SATCOM, Streamcaster, TSM-X, TTNT, WiFi, and more. It ensures secure, resilient data, voice, and video dissemination among mobile and stationary nodes.
Key Benefits:
-
Mission-assured multicast delivery in contested and congested environments
Cost-effective modernization of legacy airborne networks
Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) for vendor interoperability
Backward compatibility with existing network applications and infrastructure
Long-term product availability for sustained program support
The router is currently deployed on applications throughout the USA and Europe.
