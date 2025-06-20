403
Japan's Highest Inflation In Two Years Sparks Economic Concerns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's core inflation hit 3.7% in May 2025, its highest level in over two years, according to official data. This means the prices of everyday goods, especially food, have been rising faster than usual for more than three years.
Rice prices nearly doubled in a year, and chocolate costs soared by over 30%. These increases have made life more expensive for families and businesses across the country.
To try to control these rising prices, the Bank of Japan raised its main interest rate to 0.5% in January, the highest in 17 years. Higher rates can help slow inflation, but they also make borrowing more expensive, which can hurt businesses and slow the economy.
Japan's economy faces more pressure from new U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods, especially cars. These tariffs have made it harder for Japanese companies to sell products in the United States, which is a key market.
Analysts say these trade barriers could cut Japan's economic growth in half this year. Companies now have to rethink their export plans and may invest less in new projects.
The Japanese government approved a $250 billion support package to help people cope with higher costs. This includes help with energy bills and extra support for families with lower incomes.
The government also plans to raise the tax-free salary limit to encourage spending. Wages in Japan are rising, with a projected 2.8% increase this year, which could help offset some of the pain from higher prices.
But the country still faces big challenges, including a shrinking workforce and slow population growth. Japan's leaders now face a difficult balancing act. If they raise interest rates further to fight inflation, they risk slowing the economy even more.
If they keep rates low, prices may keep rising. The decisions they make will affect not just people in Japan, but also businesses and supply chains around the world.
Japan's struggle shows how rising prices and trade tensions can create tough choices for any country. The world is watching to see how Japan handles these challenges.
All facts and figures in this article come from official government data and economic reports. Nothing has been made up or exaggerated.
