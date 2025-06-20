403
Randoncorp Sees Strong Revenue Growth In 2025, Driven By Expansion And Strategic Investments
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Randoncorp, a major Brazilian manufacturer of trailers, semi-trailers, and auto parts with operations in over 125 countries, reported robust financial results for the start of 2025, according to its official market disclosures.
In May 2025, Randoncorp posted consolidated net revenue of R$1.15 billion ($210.00 million), marking an 18.8% increase compared to May 2024.
This figure stands as the highest monthly revenue for the year so far and reverses the slowdown seen in April, when revenue reached R$1.09 billion ($198.53 million).
By the end of May, the company's cumulative revenue totaled R$5.44 billion ($988.69 million), up 20% from the same period last year. These results reflect not just organic growth but also the impact of a series of strategic acquisitions and investments.
Randoncorp's Frasle Mobility division, which focuses on auto parts, achieved R$1.30 billion ($236.00 million) in net revenue in the first quarter of 2025, a 58.3% jump over the previous year.
The division's adjusted EBITDA reached R$253.00 million ($46.00 million), up 64.3% year-over-year, with a 19% EBITDA margin. The acquisition of Dacomsa in Mexico, valued at R$2.20 billion ($400.00 million), has solidified Frasle Mobility's status as a leader in the aftermarket sector.
It now holds a strong presence across Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. International expansion remains a key driver.
Randoncorp Accelerates Global Expansion
In the first quarter of 2025, Randoncorp's foreign market revenue nearly doubled to $184.5 million (reported in USD), fueled by the integration of new businesses in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
This international push is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on the Brazilian market and capture growth in North America and Europe.
Looking ahead, Randoncorp projects consolidated net revenue between R$13.00 billion ($2.36 billion) and R$14.50 billion ($2.64 billion) for the full year 2025, aiming to surpass the record R$11.90 billion ($2.16 billion) achieved in 2024.
The company expects external revenues of $730.00 million to $770.00 million in 2025. To support these goals, Randoncorp plans to invest up to R$500.00 million ($91.00 million) in 2025, focusing on capacity expansion, productivity improvements, and the completion of new factories.
Despite the positive outlook, the company remains cautious about potential headwinds. Demand for trucks and semi-trailers in Brazil could face challenges from macroeconomic uncertainties, even with an anticipated record harvest in the agribusiness sector.
The company's guidance for 2025 assumes continued strength in North American and European markets, as well as gradual recovery in South America.
For professional analysts, these results highlight Randoncorp's ability to execute on its internationalization and operational efficiency strategies.
The company's strong revenue growth, improved margins, and disciplined investment approach position it well for further expansion, even as it navigates a complex economic environment.
