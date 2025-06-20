403
Heineken Closes Breweries In Congo After Armed Groups Take Over
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Heineken, one of the world's largest beer companies, has shut down its breweries in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) because of growing violence. Armed groups have taken control of the company's sites in the cities of Bukavu and Goma.
Heineken said it had to pull out all its workers because it could no longer keep them safe. The trouble started earlier this year when fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group got worse.
The rebels quickly took over large parts of the region, including the cities where Heineken's breweries are located. Before the rebels arrived, Heineken's local company, Bralima, had already stopped work in Goma, Bukavu, and Uvira, hoping things would calm down.
Instead, the situation got worse. Thieves broke into the breweries, stealing beer, supplies, and equipment. The buildings were badly damaged. The shutdown is a big blow to the local economy. The Bukavu brewery alone gave jobs to about 1,000 people.
Now, many people who worked at the breweries or supplied goods and services to them have lost their income. Bars, hotels, and shops that depended on Bralima's products are also struggling. Some have had to let workers go or cut back on hours.
The effects reach even further. Bralima used a lot of water from the local utility, making up almost 40% of its income. Now, the water company is losing money and may not be able to buy the chemicals needed to keep water safe for everyone.
If this continues, people in the area could lose access to clean water. Heineken's business in Africa and the Middle East makes up about 14% of its worldwide sales, and Congo is one of its biggest markets there.
The cities now under rebel control used to account for a third of Heineken's business in the country. The company still runs breweries in other parts of Congo, but it is not clear what will happen next.
The fighting in eastern Congo has forced thousands of people to leave their homes and caused major problems for businesses and families.
The government says the rebels get help from Rwanda, but Rwanda denies this. Peace talks have started, but there is no guarantee things will improve soon.
Heineken's experience shows how quickly violence can hurt not just a company, but also the people and services that depend on it. The shutdown in Congo is a warning of how conflict can spread trouble far beyond the battlefield.
