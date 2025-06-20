Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Quantum Begins Process To Revive Panama Copper Mine


2025-06-20 03:18:14
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) First Quantum Minerals, a Canadian mining company, is preparing to ship 121,000 tonnes of copper that has been stuck at its Cobre Panamá mine since late 2023.

The mine shut down after Panama's Supreme Court ruled its contract illegal, following months of protests about the environment and national control.

The Cobre Panamá mine is very important for Panama's economy. Before closing, it provided about 5% of the country's total economic output and supported over 40,000 jobs.

The closure caused Panama to lose a large amount of export income and government revenue. In 2023 alone, the country missed out on $1.8 billion in fiscal contributions.

Recently, Franco-Nevada, a major business partner in the mine, agreed to pause its legal dispute with Panama. This move allowed the government and First Quantum to start new talks about the mine's future.



President José Raúl Mulino said that any reopening would be controlled by Panama and would focus on what is best for the country. However, big challenges remain.
Balancing Economic Needs and Environmental Safeguards
Panama's Congress has banned new metal mining projects, and the Supreme Court ruling still blocks the mine's old contract. Many people in Panama, especially environmental groups, continue to oppose reopening the mine because of concerns about pollution and water safety.

The government has allowed First Quantum to export the copper that was already produced, but it has not allowed full mining operations to restart.

Workers and local communities have shown support for reopening because they want jobs and economic stability. At the same time, other groups are still protesting against mining in Panama.

The situation shows how much Panama relied on this single mine for jobs and money. It also highlights the risks when a country's economy depends so much on one project.

The future of the Cobre Panamá mine remains unclear as talks continue, and any decision will have a big impact on Panama's economy and environment.

All facts and figures come from official company statements and government records. No information has been made up or changed.

