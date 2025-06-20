Wait, What? Fearing Wife's Wrath After Fight, Man Sneaks Into Stranger's Home, Takes Bath & Cooks Food Gets Arrested
The homeowner was away at the time, and a neighbour who had been asked to keep an eye on the property noticed unusual activity on 9 June. Concerned, they contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived, they found the man cooking dinner and fresh out of the bath, according to a report by The New York Post.
In a statement, the sheriff's office said Joe admitted he didn't have permission to be inside.“Not only did he not have permission to be there, he also had no idea who owned the house,” they added.
He told officers that he had a fight with his wife four days earlier and didn't want to face her, so he decided to take shelter in someone else's home.
The sheriff's office quipped, recalling the fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears:“We assume the bath temperature was not too hot, nor too cold, but just right.”
Joe was arrested and charged with felony unarmed burglary, misdemeanour petit theft, and domestic battery.
A similar incident took place in March 2023, when a woman in Seattle discovered a burglar bathing in her home. The intruder had reportedly entered through a window. After spotting him, she called emergency services. Officers arrived and, after receiving no response, found the man resting in her bathtub.
