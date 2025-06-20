R Madhavan Rents Out 4,000 Sqft BKC Apartment In Mumbai For THIS Amount: Check All Details
According to a report by Square Yards, the co-owned residential apartment of the actor and his wife Sarita in BKC has been rented out. Documents reviewed by the real estate tracker on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) shows that the leave and licence agreement was officially registered in June 2025.R. Madhavan's flat rented for THIS amount
At the beginning, the tenants who have received this flat will pay a monthly rent of ₹6.50 lakh to R Madhavan . The lease tenure spans 24 months (two years), starting from the first week of June 2025, with a lock-in period of 16 months.
While the monthly rent starts at ₹6.50 lakh per month in the beginning, the rent will be increased by 5 per cent to approximately ₹6.83 lakh in the second year.
The cumulative rent collected over these 16 months is expected to be around ₹1.60 crore, according to Square Yards.Also Read | Sheela Foam eyes further investment in Furlenco as furniture rental market grows
The rental agreement further includes a security deposit of ₹ 39 lakh and was registered with a stamp duty of ₹47,000 and registration charges of ₹1,000.
Based on the agreed rental terms and acquisition cost, the gross rental yield stands at approximately 4.5 per cent for the first year, rising to around 4.7 per cent in the second year of the lease.About the property
As per the registration documents of R Madhavan's property, the actor and his wife's flat is located in Signia Pearl, Bandra Kurla Complex .
The size of the flat in the prime location is 388.55 square metres or about 4,182 sqft, as per Square Yards.
The actor brought the flat in July last year for a total amount of ₹17.50 crore.
Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is a planned commercial hub in Mumbai, developed to ease congestion in traditional business districts.Also Read | Gauri Khan rents Pali Hill's apartment for ₹1.35 lakh per month; here's why Also Read | Tesla Leases BIG Office Space In Mumbai For ₹24 Crore Rent | Tesla India Entry
It hosts a concentration of financial institutions, multinational companies, and consulates, making it one of the city's most sought-after office markets. While primarily commercial, the surrounding areas have seen high-end residential development driven by proximity and infrastructure.
Strong connectivity and consistent demand continue to keep property values elevated across segments.
