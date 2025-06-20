New York School Employee Sends Nude Pictures To 14-Year-Old Student For 3 Months, Finally Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 22-year-old school employee from New York has been sacked and charged with a felony for allegedly sending nude photos to a 14-year-old boy over a period of three months. Anamaria Milazzo, who worked for the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services (GST BOCES), was arrested on Monday after police received a tip-off from a school resource officer, New York Post reported.

Authorities allege that Milazzo, a resident of Elmira, had been sending sexually explicit images to the minor over several months.

She has been charged with“second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors”, a felony, and also with“endangering the welfare of a child”, a misdemeanour.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Milazzo was issued a court appearance ticket and is expected to appear before the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date, police said.

GST BOCES confirmed that Milazzo had been employed at one of its schools in Chemung County, but refused to reveal details about her role or when she had started working there, local outlet WETM reported. Officials confirmed she has now been dismissed from her job.

The identity of the 14-year-old boy has not been disclosed. It remains unclear whether he was a student at the same BOCES institution where Milazzo was working.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and education authorities in the area.