New York School Employee Sends Nude Pictures To 14-Year-Old Student For 3 Months, Finally Arrested
Authorities allege that Milazzo, a resident of Elmira, had been sending sexually explicit images to the minor over several months.
She has been charged with“second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors”, a felony, and also with“endangering the welfare of a child”, a misdemeanour.
Despite the serious nature of the charges, Milazzo was issued a court appearance ticket and is expected to appear before the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date, police said.
GST BOCES confirmed that Milazzo had been employed at one of its schools in Chemung County, but refused to reveal details about her role or when she had started working there, local outlet WETM reported. Officials confirmed she has now been dismissed from her job.
The identity of the 14-year-old boy has not been disclosed. It remains unclear whether he was a student at the same BOCES institution where Milazzo was working.
The incident has sparked concern among parents and education authorities in the area.
