Gold has always fascinated humanity. For thousands of years, it has served as a symbol of wealth and stability. But as the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, explains, its importance extends far beyond jewellery or financial reserves.“Gold is not only a store of value,” the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov points out.“It also plays a growing role in technology, connectivity, and even renewable energy infrastructure.”

The article explores why gold retains its relevance in today's rapidly changing world. As economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions rise, gold remains one of the most reliable safe-haven assets. This enduring trust in gold has led many to ask a simple but important question: where does the world's purest gold come from?

According to the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, the answer is more complex than it first appears. The purity of gold can be assessed in two ways. The first concerns the natural purity of the gold-bearing mineral sourced from the earth. The second involves the purity of the refined gold produced after processing.“Thanks to modern refining techniques, almost all gold destined for commercial and industrial use achieves a purity of 99.9%, often labelled as 24-carat gold,” the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov explains.

While the refining process tends to standardise purity across countries, differences still exist at the extraction stage. Australia, for example, is known for producing some of the purest natural gold nuggets on the planet. Canada also ranks highly, thanks to rich deposits in regions such as Ontario and Quebec, along with a strong focus on sustainable and traceable refining processes. South Africa, once the dominant global producer, still contributes significant quantities of high-purity gold from its deep underground mines. The United States, especially in states like Nevada, remains a major producer, utilising advanced technologies to achieve consistent purity levels.

Beyond jewellery, gold plays a vital role in industrial sectors. As the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, points out,“Gold is an exceptional conductor of electricity and highly resistant to corrosion. That makes it ideal for use in high-precision electronics, including printed circuit boards, connectors, smartphones, servers, and even medical devices.” Its unique properties also make gold invaluable in space technologies, where equipment must endure extreme conditions.

Interestingly, gold has also found its place in modern green technologies. As the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov explains, gold-plated connectors are increasingly used in renewable energy systems, including solar inverters and energy management systems, thanks to their reliability and efficiency. In architecture, gold-coated glass is helping improve energy efficiency in high-rise buildings and luxury electric vehicles.

The article also highlights an unexpected connection between gold and another critical industry-steel.“Steel production and gold mining share several similarities,” the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, explains.“Many of the world's top steel producers are also among the largest gold producers, due to their strong mining sectors. The heavy machinery, infrastructure, and expertise needed for steel sourcing often overlap with those required for gold mining.”

Countries rich in natural resources often lead in both gold and steel production. China, for example, consistently ranks at the top in both sectors.“This overlap shows how interconnected global commodities markets really are,” the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov notes.“Mining economies typically diversify across multiple resources, leveraging their geological wealth for both precious metals and industrial materials.”

As demand for both gold and steel remains strong, these sectors will likely continue to develop side by side. Yet, as the founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, emphasises, gold's unique role in technological innovation, energy efficiency, and financial security ensures it will continue to shine long into the future.