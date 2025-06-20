$2.15 Million In Sculptures By Sir Daniel Winn Stolen In Anaheim

Quantum Mechanics: Homme – A one-of-a-kind, life-size sculpture (edition 1/1) composed of lucite, bronze, and stainless steel. Standing over 8 feet tall and weighing approximately 4,000 pounds, it is valued at $1.8 million. The piece was prominently featured in the award-winning short film Creation.

Icarus Within – A monumental sculpture made of stainless steel and bronze, edition 1 of 9. It stands 8 feet tall, weighs approximately 2,000 pounds, and is valued at $350,000.

"This does not appear to be a random act-it was clearly calculated," said a source close to the artist. "Forklifts were used to remove the sculptures, yet nothing else was touched-not even other artworks, tools, or valuables that would have been far easier to move. Whoever did this must have known exactly what they were after."

The sculptures were being stored temporarily in an Anaheim facility. The use of heavy equipment and the fact that no other items were taken suggest the theft was planned and highly targeted.

A similar case made headlines in September 2023, when a 250-pound, $1.5 million bronze Buddha statue was stolen from the Barakat Gallery in Los Angeles. Surveillance footage showed a single thief using a dolly and rental van to remove the piece, bypassing dozens of other artifacts. The targeted nature of the theft was described by gallery representatives and local media as calculated and deliberate.

Sir Daniel Winn is a blue-chip artist whose work bridges fine art, quantum metaphysics, and philosophy. A former medical student at UC Irvine and a refugee from Vietnam, Winn was knighted in 2018 for his humanitarian contributions. He owns Winn Slavin Fine Art in Beverly Hills and was recently appointed Art Commissioner for John Wayne Airport where he will help guide future public art programming.

In 2022, his award-winning short film Creation-featuring Quantum Mechanics: Homme, one of the stolen sculptures-received critical acclaim. His latest feature, Chrysalis, recently wrapped principal photography in Vietnam. The film, based on Winn's upcoming memoir, stars award-winning actor Kieu Chinh, 88, who returned to Vietnam after more than a decade to take on the pivotal role of Winn's real-life grandmother. Chinh, known for her role in The Joy Luck Club and her Emmy-winning documentary work, stars alongside Nguyen Vu Uy Nhan and Winn himself. Chrysalis has already drawn attention from Variety and other international media outlets.

As Chrysalis gains international media traction, the timing and nature of the theft has drawn increased attention and speculation.

FAST FACTS:



Total Loss: $2.15 million.

Works Stolen: Quantum Mechanics: Homme and Icarus Within.

Location: Anaheim, CA (exact site undisclosed).

Status: Ongoing investigation by Anaheim Police Department. Victim: Sir Daniel Winn - artist, gallery owner, filmmaker, and John Wayne Airport art commissioner.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rick Krusky, MWPR Inc.

[email protected]

818-521-8294

Interview availability: Sir Daniel Winn is available for select interviews upon request.

Press assets: High-res images, film stills, clips, and bio available here .

About Sir Daniel Winn

Sir Daniel Winn is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist whose works span sculpture, painting, and film. Known for blending philosophical concepts with profound visual storytelling, his art explores the mysteries of existence. Winn's work has been exhibited worldwide and is part of prestigious private and public collections.

SOURCE Sir Daniel Winn