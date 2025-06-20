Oak Harvest Financial Group Announces Market Outlook Summit For The Second Half Of 2025
They join Oak Harvest Founder and CEO Troy Sharpe, CFP®, CPWA®, CTS®, to present a top-down view of what the investment team is thinking and what they believe will be important factors for consideration as we enter the second half of 2025.
Key elements of the livestream Market Summit will include:
-
Recap of market activity and economic developments during the first half of 2025
Projections for interest rates, inflation, market sectors, and macroeconomic trends in the months ahead
Insights into current opportunities and risks facing long-term investors
Strategies to help navigate market volatility with greater clarity and confidence
Interactive Q&A session addressing pressing market and retirement questions
"I believe the upcoming summit is an important tool that customers should use to their advantage. After all, it's your money that we are managing, so it should be important to you to understand what we think regarding the second half of 2025," offers Sharpe. "Think of it as a comprehensive forecast that will act as an actionable roadmap for you over the coming period."
Learn more and be sure to RSVP right away to secure your space at the 2nd Half 2025 Market Outlook Summit.
About Oak Harvest Financial Group
Houston-based OHFG is a financial advisory firm specializing in providing full-service retirement planning and investment management services nationwide, employing proprietary strategies and plans that are customized to your investment needs.
