“Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story,” by Author Janet Walker, Details a Shocking Story of Sexual Assault Survival

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Janet Walker , the publisher, owner, and founder of the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, Haute-Lifestyle , and award-winning screenwriter, announces the release of her nonfiction narrative memoir“Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story.”

“Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story,” called a“powerful narrative” by Elle Magazine, presents an explosive criminal coverup and through personal narrative and exposé details a crime network brought on by chance encounters and hidden under the umbrella of religion and an unspoken, but understood, special privileges law in Manhattan.

Weaving a compelling narrative, the author reveals her triumphs over childhood abuse and her entertainment beginnings only to encounter a financially desperate one-hit wonder preacher, a bloodthirsty anything-for-entertainment attorney, and a wild pack of salivating happy-ever-after thieves, who each set a trap through textbook grooming and expert circumvent. The story, told in the first person, gives readers a glimpse into a life of promise and determination as she meets evil in the church and criminals in a law firm.

Told by an experienced and educated journalist,“Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story” connects the pieces to a multi-layered criminal enterprise, intertwining expert opinion in criminal psychopathy that unpacks the emergence of shocking post 9/11 evil, and reveals along the way broader cultural themes of affordable housing, roommate violence, the shameful treatment of sexual assault victims, scam culture, religious cults, trauma, corporate retaliation, a double edged legal system, and the truth that any person presented with the right inducement can be pulled off the rails.

“Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story” is available to readers worldwide through Kindle . A paperback and hardback edition will be available by June 25, 2025.

Ms. Walker is also celebrating the success of her five original riveting, fast-action screenplays, which continue to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to Chicago.

The recent recognition of each of Ms. Walker's four screenplays,“The Six Sides of Truth,”“The Wednesday Killer,”“The Manhattan Project,”“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” and“Project 13: The Last Day,” elevates the total awards and selections to more than 122 international awards and selections.

“The Six Sides of Truth” tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her, and has also picked up an additional screenplay win.

“The Wednesday Killer,” a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

“The Manhattan Project,” a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team work to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan's legal system.

“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

“Project 13: The Last Day,” is a gripping, white-knuckle, sci-fi action drama that follows the Braverman family in a post-apocalyptic world as they seek to reunite with their loved ones after government testing of a resuscitation drug backfires resulting in anarchy, lawlessness, and a world of the living dead, while government retreats underground in search of a solution.

About Janet Walker

Janet Walker, an accomplished screenwriter, journalist, and beat writer, is the founder and Publisher of the online magazine, Haute-Lifestyle. She has been a credentialed member of the media for top industry events as well as an invited member of the press for movie premieres, media junkets, and film screenings in New York, London, and Los Angeles.

Ms. Walker earned her B.A. from New York University and graduated, respectfully, with a major in Journalism and a minor in American History. She has completed MBA coursework from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business. She also holds an A.AS degree. She has been published in print, magazines, and online.

She has completed the nonfiction narrative novel,“Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story.” A talented photographer, Ms. Walker's pictures from her“Americana” collection have been featured, along with multiple artists, in a New York gallery show. In addition to her published work, she is an accomplished poet.

She is a member of the Authors Guild, the Los Angeles Press Club, the Northwest Screenwriters Guild, the National Writers Union UAW Local 1981/AFL-CIO, and the International Federation of Journalists.

About Haute-Lifestyle

Haute-Lifestyle, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties, are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. Nor has she given any person or persons permission to perform any duties on her behalf. Any person or persons who indicate by any means that they represent Haute-Lifestyle or Ms. Janet Walker are committing fraud.

Haute-Lifestyle, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news and political coverage for over a decade and remains committed to informing readers with the Beltway Insider, a weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the beltway.

Across the nine sections and 43 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat with coverage in crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, The Arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world's geopolitical scene.

Haute-Lifestyle is the first operating online magazine created and founded by Ms. Janet Walker. She has also created The-Entertainment-Zone, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign. Find us at .

