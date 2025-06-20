Gund's Green Gold: Can Kashmir Save Its Last Farmlands?

Gund village in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district

By Zain ul Abi Din Raina

Past the switchbacks of Sonamarg, where the Nallah Sindh cuts through pine and pasture, lies Gund. This captive countryside looks peaceful with orchards, farms, and the hush of alpine life.

But behind the meditative landscape is a slow unraveling no one can ignore anymore.

Gund, part of Ganderbal district, sits in a stunning pocket of Kashmir. Glacial streams water its edges, and the air stays crisp long into spring. This place could feed families, grow rare herbs, and bring visitors closer to the earth. It has all the right ingredients for sustainable farming.

But each year, more land lies unused. More young men leave. And slowly, concrete begins to win.

You may wonder: why does this matter?

Because in places like Gund, farming is not just tradition. It's survival. It's the main source of food and income for many. Tourism comes and goes. Factories don't exist here. But the soil still remembers how to grow.

Walk through its meadows in early summer, and you'll find patches of garlic, onions, peas, and cabbage. These aren't big crops. They're daily staples, and they grow well in Gund's cool climate.

In fact, with proper care, these could supply markets across the valley, and beyond.

The same goes for fruit. Gund's hills can grow apples, walnuts, even plums. With cold storage, good packaging, and better roads, these orchards could feed a new economy.

But help rarely comes. Farmers sell what they can, how they can, often at a loss.

Then there are the hidden treasures: lavender, thyme, valerian. These herbs don't need much water and are used in oils, teas, and medicines. They're already valuable. But here, they barely get noticed.

Add to that the possibility of agri-tourism. Imagine visitors spending a few days on a farm, picking fruit, sipping noon chai under walnut trees, and watching the sun fall behind snow-tipped mountains. That experience is priceless. Yet, it's not being built.

Instead, what's growing fast in Gund is cement.

As land loses its farming value, families start to sell. A hotel here, a guesthouse there. It may seem harmless. But over time, this unchecked construction eats into the green. It breaks up the land, threatens local water sources, and chips away at the mountain ecosystem. The Nallah Sindh doesn't just add beauty to the landscape, it feeds it. And it's at risk.

So what can be done?

First, people need support in the form of real tools, irrigation channels, crop insurance, and loans that don't require middlemen.

A cold storage unit could save half the year's harvest from waste. A packaging unit could double a farmer's income. Training sessions on organic farming or plant-based products could keep the youth rooted instead of restless.

Most importantly, Gund needs protection as a living model, a zone for eco-farming, a place where growth doesn't come at the cost of nature. Where development is smart, not scattered.

It's not too late. Gund still has its green gold. But if we keep ignoring it, that gold will be buried under concrete, and lost forever.

The question now is simple. Will we let this happen? Or will we act before Gund becomes just another name in a report?

The author is based in Gund, Sonamarg.