J&K Bank Renews Mou With J&K Govt

The MoU was signed at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu by Rajesh Dubey, Deputy General Manager of J&K Bank, and Trikansh Bhushan, Under Secretary in the J&K Finance Department, in the presence of key officials including the Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, Advisor Finance Department S L Pandita, and Government Liaising Officer Atul Sethi.

The renewed agreement reaffirms J&K Bank's role as the Preferred Banker to the UT Government, ensuring a slew of employee-centric benefits. These include zero-balance salary accounts, free international debit cards with add-on cards for spouses, concessional interest rates on loans, and a comprehensive Group Personal Accident Insurance cover.

Additionally, the agreement promises faster credit delivery through the integration of employee data, which will streamline processes for salary and pension disbursement, and improve overall loan servicing.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sunit Kumar, General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu), expressed appreciation for the government's continued trust.“We are truly thankful to the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for renewing this strategic partnership. With a renewed focus on service excellence and digital innovation, we remain committed to delivering financial empowerment and tailored solutions to every government employee in the UT,” he said.

He further noted that the MoU highlights a shared vision for inclusive, responsive, and customer-centric banking services.

Under the revised terms, government employees will now enjoy enhanced offerings, including:



Zero-balance savings accounts with no opening charges

Free international debit cards with add-on options

Waiver of loan processing fees for housing, auto, education, and personal loans

Concessional interest rates and overdraft facility up to six months' salary

Housing loans up to ₹10 lakh for repairs and renovations without mortgage

Free access to mobile and digital banking services Facilities for Demat and trading accounts via JKB Financial Services Ltd.

The UT Government has also committed to providing seamless access to employee data to facilitate quicker and more efficient service delivery, reaffirming its exclusive banking engagement with J&K Bank.

