Rise In Heart Attacks

Representational Photo

A quiet crisis is unfolding in Kashmir: Heart attacks, once whispered about as an old man's disease, are now claiming people in their 30s and 40s. According to a study published in the Indian Heart Journal, 7.5% of Kashmiris over 40 already suffer from coronary artery disease, a figure alarmingly high by national standards. Hospital records paint an even grimmer reality: one in every five heart attack patients in the Valley is under 45. In winter, cardiac emergencies double, straining an already fragile health system.

How did we get here? Doctors and studies are attributing this to stress, poor diet, tobacco, drugs, and fragile healthcare, especially in rural areas. This, as a report published in this paper shows, has put many people at risk far earlier than they should be. Smoking, fried food, and the other bad lifestyle choices are the usual suspects, but experts also point out that years of conflict are also one of the critical factors. Unemployment and uncertainty have stoked anxiety. This has created a mental health crisis, a contributor to heart ailments.

Add to this a growing drug menace: an official study in 2022 found nearly 8% of Kashmiri youth hooked on opioids and hard drugs. Or, for that matter, a 2016 study by the Doctors Without Borders revealed that nearly 1.8 million people in the region suffered from mental health disorders. But it is clear that the number may have substantially risen since then. We need to have a proper study to get an estimate of how many are afflicted by the disease now. Inadequacy of the mental health services has only created a significant treatment gap.

The crisis is reversible, but only if we act. Health authorities must roll out mandatory heart screenings in schools and colleges, revive traditional healthy eating habits and run relentless awareness campaigns. Tobacco use too must be targeted. Mental health must be prioritized. This is a multipronged fight and the UT's health department needs to take a lead in this. And this fight has to be on two fronts: one, urging people, especially our youth, to adopt a better lifestyle. Two, upgrade the health infrastructure to ensure swift medical attention to the people when they suffer from heart attacks. This would require a deliberate, long-term effort by the government. The issue demands sustained policy focus, stronger healthcare infrastructure, and immediate community outreach.