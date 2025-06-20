The Cost Of Tough Love In Kashmiri Homes

Representational Photo

I was seven when I first learned that silence can sting more than words.

I'd accidently dropped a glass of water, and the room stiffened. My mother looked away. My father didn't speak. I still shudder to recall that cold moment making my small body fold in shame.

I spent years thinking I was careless. I grew up watching every step, careful not to take up too much space. That carefulness stayed.

Now, when I watch five-year-old Zaid, I see that same confusion flicker across his face.

He's the kind of child who runs before he thinks, climbs everything he's told not to, and laughs from his stomach. He's joy in motion. But also, according to most grown-ups around him, Kherifeh-mischievous.

The label sticks, like dust on his scraped knees.

A few days ago, he chased a sheep outside his home, slipped, and fell. His father rushed out. For a second, he looked worried. Then he snapped.

“Are you out of your mind?” the man shouted, grabbing Zaid by the arm. A hard slap landed on his back. Zaid didn't cry from pain. He looked stunned, like he'd expected something else, maybe arms, not anger.

This happens every day in homes across Kashmir. Children fall, and instead of comfort, they get correction. They get told off for being children. They get taught that love can come with shouting, and protection can hurt.

Zaid's parents love him. They send him to school, keep him warm, feed him well. But they don't see the damage in their response. They think they're teaching him how to be good. What they're really doing is teaching him how to be scared.

And I understand why. They're repeating what they were shown.

So did my parents.

They didn't hit. But they withdrew affection when we failed to follow rules. They withheld praise when we tried our best but fell short. I thought they were right. I still fight that belief some days.

It took me years to realise that obedience isn't the same as respect, and soft-spoken kids aren't always understood children.

Now that I've come of age, I find myself facing the same questions: How do I raise my children differently when my own instincts were shaped by fear? How do I learn what I was never taught?

We prepare for careers, degrees, driving tests. But we have no cultural manual for parenting. We just wing it by inheriting habits, old hurts, and good intentions. And that shows, especially here, in Kashmir.

We don't talk about emotional parenting. We avoid breaking cycles. We overlook the difference between discipline and damage.

Psychologist Waseem Kakroo sees this every day.“Parents in Kashmir still equate authority with harshness,” he told me.“They think correction means control. But it often comes from unresolved emotional issues they've carried from their own childhoods.”

He says many of us are stuck in that loop. Repeating what hurt us, because it feels familiar.“Parenting,” Kakroo continued,“is not instinct alone. It's a skill. And skills require learning.”

But where do we learn?

Unlike in Western countries, where parenting classes and support circles are part of public life, in Kashmir, we're left to figure it out behind closed doors. There's no space to talk about emotional connection, no room to ask how to be softer, how to listen better, how to raise a child without fear.

Instead, children grow up hearing that crying is weakness, that feelings must be swallowed, that respect must be earned with silence.

And then we wonder why so many young people carry invisible scars into adulthood.

We're told not to question our elders. But what if they were hurting too?

What if we stopped seeing parenting as something you just do, and started treating it as something you can get better at?

Children aren't miniature adults. They're still learning what the world means. And every time they're met with a slap instead of support, that learning gets shaped by fear. They don't stop loving us, they stop trusting themselves.

I look at Zaid and wonder what he'll remember: the sheep, the fall, or the slap?

I hope, someday, someone explains to him that it wasn't his fault. That he wasn't too much. That he didn't deserve to be scolded for being curious.

I hope we start doing it differently. For our children. And for the children we once were.

After all, parenting, at its heart, is not about control. It's about presence, listening, sitting beside a crying child and saying,“I'm here. You're safe.” Even when we're tired, even when we weren't shown how.

It's hard to change what's inherited. But it's possible. And it's necessary. Before another child falls and gets punished for trying to fly.