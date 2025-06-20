Betrayed By Betrothal: How One Kashmiri Mother Reclaimed Herself

Representational Photo

By Gowher Bhat

It was a blistering summer day in Pulwama. The sky was open and clear, and schoolchildren were filing into classrooms under tall walnut trees. Hania stood at the blackboard, white chalk in hand. Her voice was soft but steady, her smile practiced. She looked like someone in control.

But inside, she was quietly rebuilding a life undone by love.

For three years, she had lived with a man who never hit her, never screamed at her in public, never left a mark anyone else could see.

Yet every day, he chipped away at her, word by word, silence by silence.

“He would send long messages when we were dating,” she said.“'Did you eat? I love you. No one can love you like I do.' I thought that was love. I was 24. It felt real.”

They married within a year. From the outside, it looked right. A thoughtful husband, a quiet teacher, a peaceful home. But after the wedding, she noticed the small controls.

“He didn't like my friends. Said they were too modern,” she said.“Then he asked me to quit teaching. Said it was to protect me. And I thought, that must be love, right?”

It wasn't.

What followed wasn't loud. It was slow. He criticized how she cooked, how she spoke, how quickly she picked up the phone. He didn't yell. He withdrew. He gave her the cold shoulder for days. Then he'd come back crying.

“He'd kiss my forehead and say sorry. I forgave him. Every time,” she said.“I kept thinking, maybe I was being difficult. Maybe if I tried harder.”

But she began forgetting who she was. She couldn't trust her own memory.

“He'd say something cruel and then swear he never said it. I thought I was going crazy. I started writing things down, just to stay sane.”

This was gaslighting. She didn't know the term back then. All she knew was that she had stopped dreaming, stopped speaking, stopped being herself.

Kashmir is a place where silence is mistaken for strength. Where daughters are told to adjust. Hania heard it from everyone.

“My mother told me to be patient. My in-laws said I was imagining things. Friends told me not to talk about my marriage,” she said.“So I stopped.”

On Instagram, she smiled in pictures. At family functions, she laughed. But inside, she was drowning.

Then one January night, she curled up on the cold bathroom floor while her toddler slept in the next room.“I looked in the mirror,” she said,“and I didn't see a person. Just a shadow.”

She didn't cry loudly. She didn't wake anyone. But in that moment, she made a decision.

“I couldn't let my daughter grow up thinking this was what marriage looked like.”

She left soon after, with the help of her cousin and therapist. She packed her bags and walked out just with her daughter.

“I had nothing,” she said.“But I had my will.”

She found a small flat with two rooms, leaking tap, and weak heating. But it was hers. It was safe. She started teaching again. She cooked for herself. Watched old Bollywood films with her daughter. Wrote in a journal. And above all, laughed again.

“I remembered what joy felt like,” she said.

In Kashmir, where emotional abuse is rarely named and often buried under talk of honour and family, Hania's story is rare. Many women stay. Cultural silence, economic dependence, fear of gossip keeps them from leaving.

And because abuse doesn't always look like bruises, people don't see it.

Hania broke the silence. She didn't just leave. She spoke.

“I don't want sympathy,” she said.“I want people to understand. Real love doesn't confuse you. It calms you.”

She tells women to trust their gut. To speak. To leave if they need to. She doesn't pretend it's easy.

“You're not weak for staying,” she said.“But if you choose to leave, that takes a different kind of strength.”

Now, she walks the same streets she once crossed with her head down. Her daughter holds her hand. Her chalk-stained fingers carry stories, not shame. Her classroom is full of life again.

She teaches maths and language. But she also teaches something else. That it's okay to start over. That it's okay to say no. That silence isn't strength.

And maybe that's the legacy. She didn't just survive. She showed what survival looks like, in a society that often expects women to suffer silently.

The author is a Pulwama-based writer and educator.