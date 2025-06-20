LG Urges Public To Embrace Yoga On Int'l Yoga Day

In his official message, the Lieutenant Governor lauded this year's Yoga Day theme -“Yoga for One Earth, One Health” - as a reflection of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global vision of collective well-being.

“This year's theme underscores the importance of holistic health and unity,” said LG Sinha.“Our ancient values have always emphasized the well-being of individuals, and Yoga is a time-tested pathway to achieving harmony of body and mind.”

Marking the decadal celebration of International Yoga Day, he called on citizens to embrace Yoga not just as a form of physical exercise, but as a lifestyle that contributes to a peaceful and healthier society.

“Yoga is a gift of India to the world,” the LG remarked.“Let us all practice Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and healthier Jammu Kashmir.”

The 11th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across J&K with mass participation in Yoga demonstrations, awareness drives, and wellness activities in schools, government offices, and public spaces.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now