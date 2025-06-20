Kashmir Is Slowing Down. And The Thyroid May Be To Blame

Representational Photo

By Fiza Masoodi

The lump wasn't supposed to be there. A teacher found it while straightening Amina's collar in a Kupwara classroom. The nine-year-old didn't react. Her family hadn't noticed. But that small swelling was a sign of something much bigger.

That swelling was a goiter, a telltale sign that something deep inside her body had gone off balance. And she's not alone.

A 2022 district health survey in Kupwara examined 2,700 schoolchildren. More than 270 had goiters. One in ten. Among ten-year-old girls, the number jumped to one in seven.

Goiters, once thought to be a condition of the past, are visible again in Kashmir classrooms.

Zoom out, and the picture gets worse. Across four districts - Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, and Ganderbal - recent government data puts the average goiter rate at 12.6 percent.

That's more than double the World Health Organization's threshold of concern.

According to WHO, anything above 5 percent in schoolchildren means a population is facing iodine deficiency.

Behind these numbers lies a chain of daily decisions, and daily neglect. Salt, the main source of dietary iodine in India, is often stored in open bags or near heat. In many Kashmiri homes, it's added too early while cooking, destroying what little iodine it carries.

Household salt samples tested in Kupwara revealed an average of just 6.3 parts per million, less than half the legal minimum.

It doesn't end there. In urine tests from the same district, 10 percent of children had too little iodine in their bodies. But more than 30 percent had too much.

The gap between these two extremes signals a bigger problem: unpredictability.

People don't know what they're getting. Some get none. Others too much. It's blind guessing, with real health consequences.

And it's not just children.

A 2021 study of 763 tribal adults in Kashmir's Gujjar-Bakarwal communities found that one in three had a malfunctioning thyroid. About 7 percent had overt hypothyroidism. Nearly a third had iodine deficiency.

“They don't call it an illness,” says Dr. Manzoor Mir, a physician in Ganderbal, a region with a large tribal population.“They just say they feel cold all the time. Or that their minds feel foggy. Or they're too tired to walk. But the numbers don't lie.”

Thyroid hormones power nearly every organ system - heart rate, temperature, mood, memory, metabolism. When those levels drop, so does everything else.

And in Kashmir, something else is dragging them down: pesticides.

In Shopian, where apple orchards spread like green waves across the landscape, growers spray chemical cocktails to protect fruit. These sprays contain organophosphates and organochlorines - both linked in global research to thyroid disruption.

A large 2020 meta-analysis found people exposed to these chemicals had a 49 percent higher risk of developing thyroid disease.

A parallel study from Government Medical College Srinagar showed that 35 percent of farmers exposed to pesticides in Shopian and Baramulla had neurological damage, a figure four times higher than non-exposed groups.

Another study linked 70 percent of brain tumour patients in Kashmir to long-term pesticide exposure.

In this context, the thyroid seems almost forgotten. But doctors are beginning to connect the dots.

“They come in complaining of hair loss, fatigue, brain fog,” said Dr. Ahsan Zahoor, who sees the pattern daily at his city clinic.“Routine labs show everything's 'normal.' But when we dig deeper - T3, T4, antibodies - the real picture emerges.”

Then there's the diet.

Once full of fresh fish, pastured eggs, walnuts, milk, and greens, the Kashmiri plate is changing.

Processed foods, sugary drinks, and deep-fried snacks are filling the gap. Essential nutrients, especially selenium, iron, and iodine, are vanishing from everyday meals.

For families like Nazir's, an orchard farmer in his forties, the changes are personal.

He felt himself fading: waking tired, moving slow, thinking slower. His bloodwork showed nothing wrong, until a full thyroid panel exposed the imbalance. His salt, tested on-site, showed almost no iodine.

“It wasn't laziness,” he said.“It was something missing.”

Some schools are starting to act. In Bandipora, teachers are showing parents how to store salt in airtight jars and add it after cooking. In Kupwara, health workers are testing both salt and urine during routine checkups. And in some clinics, thyroid panels, once rare, are becoming common.

But experts say that's not enough.

Kashmir uses more pesticides per hectare than any other region in India. More than 2.3 kg per hectare, often sprayed without protective gear or oversight. Food storage systems remain outdated. And iodine deficiency is rarely discussed, let alone prioritized in public discourse.

“Kashmir's thyroid crisis is quiet and creepy,” Dr. Ahsan continued.“It slows thought. It weakens bones. It clouds the mind. It makes children forget lessons and adults forget themselves.”

The daily signs are simply stark. In classrooms, necks are swelling. In fields, workers slow down. In homes, mothers struggle with fatigue they can't explain.

And still, it's barely mentioned.