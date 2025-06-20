Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF. : Has been launched by parent company Desjardins. Desjardins Investments Inc., which manages Desjardins ETFs, announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund. Now that the initial public offering of units has closed, those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today. Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF. shares T are trading down $0.17 at $19.83.

