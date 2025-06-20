Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces ETF Distribution For Wavefront All-Weather Alternative Fund ETF


2025-06-20 03:12:43
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Arrow Capital Management Inc. today announced that the ETF series of WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund (TSX: WAAV) will pay a cash distribution.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amount for the ETF series of WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund is as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution
per Unit ($) 		Record Date Distribution Payment
Date
WAAV 0.05 June 30, 2025 July 15, 2025

For further information, please contact:

