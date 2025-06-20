Searchlight Announces Change Of Auditor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) -("Searchlight", or the "Company") announces that Jones & O'Connell LLP (the "Successor Auditor") have been appointed as the company's new auditor effective June 16, 2025, replacing Manning Elliott LLP, ("Manning", or the "Former Auditor").

Reporting notices prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") by the Former Auditor, the Successor Auditor and the Company have been filed on SEDAR.

There are no disagreements or consultations (as those terms are defined in NI 51-102) in connection with the change of auditor nor have there been any reservations or modifications in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements relating to the period during which it was auditor.

No "reportable event" as defined in NI 51-102, has occurred in connection with the audits of the two most recently completed fiscal years of the Company, nor any period from the most recently completed fiscal years of the Company for which Manning Elliott LLP issued an audit report and the date of the Notice.

The termination of Manning Elliott LLP , and appointment of Jones & O'Connell LLP, as auditor of the Company were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.