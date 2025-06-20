Canlan Sports Announces Special Dividend And Distribution Dates
"The Board's approval of this special dividend reflects our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. It underscores our confidence in Canlan's ability to fund its growth and its robust capital expenditure program aimed at better serving our customers," said Victor D'Souza, Chair of the Board.
The special dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.
About Canlan
Canlan Sports is the North American leader in the operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are amongst the largest private sector owners and operators of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 15 facilities in Canada and the United States with 47 ice surfaces, as well as 10 indoor soccer fields, and 18 hard court surfaces. To learn more about Canlan please visit .
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has proudly been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for over 35 years and the stock trades under the symbol "ICE."
