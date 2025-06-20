Magma Silver Announces Marketing Agreement
The Company is pleased to welcome the addition of Matrix to its investor relations team, for the purpose of providing certain market and investor relations services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). By leveraging Matrix, the Company hopes to heighten market awareness for Magma and its business, including the Company's exploration and development plans for its flagship Niñobamba silver-gold project in Southeast Peru.
Matrix is a marketing firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia specializing in the junior mining sector with expertise in marketing strategy, graphic and web design, communications and content marketing, including PR and event coordination.
About Magma Silver Corp.
Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment