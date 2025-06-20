Lipari Mining Announces Results Of The Annual And Special Meeting

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: 0Y90) ("Lipari" or "the Company") today announces the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2025 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company, the special resolution approving the continuance from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the special resolution authorizing the directors to fix the size of the board following the continuance. A total of approximately 135.4 million shares, representing approximately 92% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below and the full voting results on all matters can be found in the Company's Report on Voting Results filed on the Company's profile on . Election of Directors

The number of directors was set at seven with approximately 99.99% of the shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of each of the management nominees.

Nominee Voted For Voted Against Maurice Aftergut 135,390,189

(99.99998%) 2,319

(0.00002%) Luiz Augusto Bizzi 135,390,189

(99.99998%) 2,319

(0.00002%) Paul Zimnisky 135,392,508

(100%) 0

(0%) Augusto Paulino de Almeida Neto 135,390,148

(99.99998%) 2,360

(0.00002%) Hermano de Villemor Amaral (neto) 135,392,467

(100%) 41

(0%) Stephen Woodhead 135,392,508

(100%) 0

(0%) Bruce Ramsden 135,390,189

(99.99998%) 2,319

(0.00002%)

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a strong track record of operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.22M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".