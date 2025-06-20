Lipari Mining Announces Results Of The Annual And Special Meeting
|Nominee
|Voted For
|Voted Against
|Maurice Aftergut
| 135,390,189
(99.99998%)
| 2,319
(0.00002%)
|Luiz Augusto Bizzi
| 135,390,189
(99.99998%)
| 2,319
(0.00002%)
|Paul Zimnisky
| 135,392,508
(100%)
| 0
(0%)
|Augusto Paulino de Almeida Neto
| 135,390,148
(99.99998%)
| 2,360
(0.00002%)
|Hermano de Villemor Amaral (neto)
| 135,392,467
(100%)
| 41
(0%)
|Stephen Woodhead
| 135,392,508
(100%)
| 0
(0%)
|Bruce Ramsden
| 135,390,189
(99.99998%)
| 2,319
(0.00002%)
About Lipari Mining Ltd.
Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a strong track record of operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.22M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.
The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".
