The Light Triad: Psychology's Answer To Our Darkest Fears About People

MENAFN - The Conversation) Are you losing faith in humanity because of everything that is going on right now? If so, that is no surprise. Our habit of “doomscrolling” convinces us that people are inherently self-centred and uncaring.

According to the American Psychological Association, many of us are suffering from “headline stress disorder” . We all know from experience that exposure to negative news shapes a darker view of humanity .

Psychologists have been interested in the darker side of human personality for decades. The so-called dark triad of Machiavellianism, narcissism and sociopathy have attracted intense scrutiny. People high in these darker traits tend to be manipulative, self-centred and lacking in empathy.

Between our doomscrolling habit and our natural negativity bias , we start to doubt the goodness of human beings .

In response to this, American psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman and his colleagues have highlighted positive aspects of humanity with their research into the “light triad” .

The light triad emphasises the positive aspects of human nature – Kantianism (treating people as inherently valuable rather than as means to an end), humanism and faith in humanity. Those who score high on the light triad see the inherent value in others, believe in human goodness and treat people with dignity and respect.

In his blog for Scientific American, Kaufman argues that these positive aspects of personality are“just as worthy of research attention and cultivation in a society that sometimes forgets that not only is there goodness in the world, but there is also goodness in each of us”.

(Anyone curious about where they fall on the light triad scale can find out for free online by completing a questionnaire .)

By taking a balanced view of personality, we remind ourselves of the breadth of possibility within each of us. Human beings are capable of performing wonderful, heartwarming acts of kindness, just as they are capable of acts of selfishness and cruelty.

We all have traits from both the dark and light triads. When we're at our best, we're sociable, positive, supportive and forgiving. Human nature isn't black and white. Embracing this complexity can help us to be more compassionate to ourselves and others.

With all the challenges we face today, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and lose sight of our shared humanity. But it is especially now that we should avoid that. Let's remember the potential for kindness, altruism and compassion that exists within all of us. Here are five simple ways to boost our hopefulness.

Engage in small acts of kindness

Try simple everyday gestures such as letting someone go ahead of you in line, allowing a car to merge in traffic or simply offering a warm smile. These small acts of kindness can brighten someone's day, boost your mood and encourage others who witness them.

Show compassion

Compassion is crucial. Start by being gentle with yourself. Practise self-compassion by going easy on yourself during tough moments. Extend that same compassion to others. Remember that everyone is always in the middle of something. A bit of patience, a few kind words or a genuine acknowledgement can make a big difference.

Spread positivity

Instead of sharing negative news in your WhatsApp groups, make a conscious effort to highlight positive and uplifting stories from within your network or community. Share articles or videos that inspire hope and celebrate human kindness. By spreading positivity, you can play your part in counterbalancing our negativity bias and create a more hopeful narrative about the world we live in.

Listen intentionally

In a world full of distractions, offering someone your full, undivided attention can be a powerful act. Take the time to really listen to others, making them feel seen, valued and heard.

By being present in your conversations and engaging in“radical listening”, you not only strengthen your connection with the other person but also create a more humanising environment.

Robert Biswas-Diener and I have written a book called Radical Listening: The Art of True Connection . To learn more about the concept, listen to one of the many podcasts out there.

Radical listening explained.

Connect through community

As human beings, we thrive through social connections. Get involved by participating in community events. Join a litter-picking group, offer to volunteer at the local school, get involved in charity fundraisers or even set up a casual coffee morning. These activities will help you feel more connected while reinforcing the idea that we all belong to something bigger and can make a difference together.

Every positive action and enriching conversation counts. By doing these small things, you will be playing your part in reigniting hope in our shared humanity. It starts with each of us choosing to be compassionate, listening radically and seeing the good in others.