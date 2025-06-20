Scientists Reconstruct Face Of 10,000-Year-Old Woman Using Cutting-Edge Technology

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In a remarkable blend of science and art, researchers have unveiled the reconstructed face of a prehistoric woman who lived over 10,000 years ago in what is now Belgium. The reconstruction offers an unprecedented glimpse into life in the Mesolithic era, Azernews reports.

The woman, nicknamed“Margo” by archaeologists, was discovered in 1988 in a cave in the Meuse River valley. Her remains have now become the basis for a highly detailed facial reconstruction, thanks to a collaborative project led by scientists and artists from Ghent University (UGent).

Presented this week in Dinant, Namur province, the lifelike image of Margo was revealed during the launch of a traveling exhibition that will tour museums across Flanders and Wallonia.

Under the direction of artist Ulko Glimmerveen, the team recreated not only Margo's facial features but also aspects of her environment and daily life. Drawing on archaeological evidence and scientific modeling, they reconstructed her Mesolithic habitat-complete with campsites, hunting tools, and primitive vehicles-offering visitors a vivid snapshot of a world that existed over 10 millennia ago.

Genetic analysis revealed that Margo belonged to a group of Western European hunter-gatherers, sharing ancestral ties with the famous“Cheddar Man” of Britain. Like him, she had striking blue eyes. However, Margo's skin tone was found to be somewhat lighter than that of her counterparts.

The project brings together expertise from archaeology, anthropology, genetics, and visual arts, resulting in a reconstruction that is both scientifically rigorous and visually captivating. It stands as a powerful reminder of how modern technology can breathe life into ancient history-quite literally putting a face to the past.