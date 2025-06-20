Registration For Azercell's Dataminds Bootcamp Continues
Scheduled to run from 21 July to 5 September 2025, the Bootcamp seeks to enhance students' knowledge and skills in data and AI.
The sessions, covering key areas such as DataOps, MLOps, and Generative AI, will be delivered by experts from Azercell's Data and AI team with technological support from Amazon Web Services (AWS).
3rd, 4th, and 5th-year undergraduate students, as well as graduate students pursuing degrees in STEM, can apply via the provided link. Deadline for application is June 27, 2025.
Candidates will go through a three-stage selection process consisting of eligibility screening, language and technical assessment, and an interview.
Graduates of the program will receive a certificate of completion and gain an internship and employment opportunities at Azercell in the data and AI team.
For further enquiries please contact [email protected]
