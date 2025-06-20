Istanbul To Host 51St OIC Foreign Ministers Summit Amid Record Participation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to begin tomorrow in Istanbul, bringing together representatives from across the Islamic world to address key global and regional challenges, Azernews reports.

The two-day summit, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will be held under the theme“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation in a Changing World.” This year's session is expected to draw a record number of high-level participants, highlighting growing global interest in the role of the OIC.

Delegations from all 57 member states, along with around 1,000 participants from OIC-affiliated institutions, observer countries, and international organizations, are expected to attend.

Key topics on the agenda include the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, prospects for a two-state solution, and regional instability-particularly the recent hostilities between Israel and Iran. The summit will also focus on enhancing cooperation in addressing the shared political, economic, and humanitarian challenges facing Muslim communities worldwide.

At the conclusion of the session, participants are expected to adopt the Istanbul Declaration and approve a set of draft resolutions shaping the OIC's direction for the coming year.

Significantly, Turkiye will assume the chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers from Cameroon for a one-year term. As a founding member of the organization, Turkiye has previously hosted the Council sessions in 1976, 1991, and 2004.

The Istanbul meeting is poised to be a pivotal moment for OIC diplomacy in an increasingly complex global landscape.