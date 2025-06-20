Bako Sahakyan Confirms Participation In Armenian Inquiry On April War
Azernews reports that while answering the prosecutor's question in court, Sahakyan confirmed this information. He stated that following the April clashes, an investigative commission was formed in Armenia. The commission was chaired by Andranik Kocharyan, the head of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the Armenian Parliament.
Sahakyan explained:
“During the commission's session, both military personnel and civilians answered various questions. The commission sent me an invitation, as they could not compel me to attend.”
The defendant noted that he had responded comprehensively to the commission's questions.
Sahakyan justified the formation of the commission in Armenia, despite the fighting having occurred on Azerbaijani territory, by stating:
“It was logical for the investigative commission to be established within the Armenian National Assembly, as the operation had been conducted by the Armenian armed forces.”
It should be noted that the trial of Armenian citizens accused of numerous grave crimes - including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, among others - will continue on June 21.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment