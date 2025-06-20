Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bako Sahakyan Confirms Participation In Armenian Inquiry On April War

2025-06-20 03:11:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, during the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, a document examined in court revealed that the defendant, Bako Sahakyan, had agreed to participate in a session of the investigative commission established by the Armenian National Assembly concerning the April 2016 Four-Day War.

Azernews reports that while answering the prosecutor's question in court, Sahakyan confirmed this information. He stated that following the April clashes, an investigative commission was formed in Armenia. The commission was chaired by Andranik Kocharyan, the head of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the Armenian Parliament.

Sahakyan explained:

“During the commission's session, both military personnel and civilians answered various questions. The commission sent me an invitation, as they could not compel me to attend.”

The defendant noted that he had responded comprehensively to the commission's questions.

Sahakyan justified the formation of the commission in Armenia, despite the fighting having occurred on Azerbaijani territory, by stating:

“It was logical for the investigative commission to be established within the Armenian National Assembly, as the operation had been conducted by the Armenian armed forces.”

It should be noted that the trial of Armenian citizens accused of numerous grave crimes - including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, among others - will continue on June 21.

