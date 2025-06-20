Azerbaijani FM Departs For Official Visit To Türkiye

403
Azerbaijani FM Departs For Official Visit To Türkiye
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for Istanbul on June 20, 2025, for an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The visit will include Minister Bayramov's participation in the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The Minister is also expected to attend several roundtable discussions and meetings of OIC contact groups.
