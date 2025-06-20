Azerbaijan Advances Legal Partnership With China On Criminal Justice Matters
The proposed legislation was incorporated into the itinerary of
today's virtual convening of the Parliamentary Committee on
International and Interparliamentary Relations.
Throughout the session, the committee engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the proposed treaty and subsequently advocated for its advancement to a plenary assembly of the Azerbaijani Parliament for further deliberation.
