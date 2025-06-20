Azerbaijan Advances Legal Partnership With China On Criminal Justice Matters

The proposed legislation was incorporated into the itinerary of today's virtual convening of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations. Throughout the session, the committee engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the proposed treaty and subsequently advocated for its advancement to a plenary assembly of the Azerbaijani Parliament for further deliberation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.