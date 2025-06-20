Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Advances Legal Partnership With China On Criminal Justice Matters

2025-06-20 03:10:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ A draft law approving the "Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" has been submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The proposed legislation was incorporated into the itinerary of today's virtual convening of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations.

Throughout the session, the committee engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the proposed treaty and subsequently advocated for its advancement to a plenary assembly of the Azerbaijani Parliament for further deliberation.

