Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Shuts Embassy In Iran For While, With Ambassador Making Beeline For Azerbaijan

Switzerland Shuts Embassy In Iran For While, With Ambassador Making Beeline For Azerbaijan


2025-06-20 03:10:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Switzerland has thrown in the towel and decided to temporarily shut the doors of its embassy in Tehran, as the heat between Israel and Iran continues to rise, the country's Foreign Ministry stated, Trend reports.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry noted that the country expressed deep concern over the worsening conflict and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

"All of our foreign staff have now left Iran and are safe.

Five foreign personnel and their families have traveled to Turkmenistan, while the remaining seven staff members, including Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, have crossed the land border and headed to Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic staff will return to Tehran as soon as the situation allows," the ministry statement said.

MENAFN20062025000187011040ID1109702124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search