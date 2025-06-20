Switzerland Shuts Embassy In Iran For While, With Ambassador Making Beeline For Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Switzerland has thrown in the towel and decided to temporarily shut the doors of its embassy in Tehran, as the heat between Israel and Iran continues to rise, the country's Foreign Ministry stated, Trend reports.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry noted that the country expressed deep concern over the worsening conflict and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

"All of our foreign staff have now left Iran and are safe.

Five foreign personnel and their families have traveled to Turkmenistan, while the remaining seven staff members, including Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, have crossed the land border and headed to Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic staff will return to Tehran as soon as the situation allows," the ministry statement said.