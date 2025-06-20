Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Raising Red Flag, Tipping Israel To Think Twice Before Hammering At Iran's Nuke Sites

2025-06-20 03:10:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a warning to Israel against launching strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council addressing the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Trend reports.

“Attacks on nuclear sites must never occur. Such strikes could lead to the release of radioactive materials and have serious consequences not only within the targeted country but also beyond its borders.

Therefore, I reiterate my call for maximum restraint," he noted.

