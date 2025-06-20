Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Strikes Israeli Military Installations In Latest Phase Of Operation


2025-06-20 03:10:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Iran has launched missile strikes targeting several Israeli military sites, including the Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated, Trend reports.

The attacks were carried out during the 17th phase of Operation True Promise III and hit military complexes, defense facilities, command centers, companies supporting Israeli military operations, and strategic targets, including Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases.

MENAFN20062025000187011040ID1109702121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search