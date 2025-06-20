Turkish President Hosts Armenian PM In His Diplomatic Visit To Istanbul

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Türkiye, where he was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Working Office in Dolmabahçe, Istanbul, Trend reports via the Turkish administration.

This meeting signifies the inaugural formal engagement by an Armenian head of government to Türkiye in numerous decades. Türkiye terminated its diplomatic relations with Armenia in 1993, subsequent to Yerevan's incursion into Azerbaijani territories.

The Istanbul engagement is perceived as an exceptional overture towards diplomatic reactivation between the two nations following an extended duration of tenuous bilateral relations.