UNSC Calls For Halting Escalation Between Israel, Iran
New York, June 20 (Petra)-- The majority of UN Security Council members emphasized the significance of a halt in hostilities and a return to negotiation during an emergency session on the escalation between Israel and Iran.
Members emphasized the significance of exercising caution and de-escalation, preserving civilian life, and resuming diplomatic talks to end the war.
They also emphasized the necessity for all sides to cease fire as soon as possible in order to prevent the situation from getting worse.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for his part, cautioned that the world is at a turning point that might decide humanity's fate and that the conflict between Israel and Iran is about to escalate to an unprecedented level.
Representatives from Israel and Iran spoke at the meeting, along with all of the Security Council members.
