Sebastian Hatherleigh Appointed Senior Strategic Advisor At Leading Global Investment Firm

MENAFN - GetNews) Sebastian Hatherleigh joins Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD as Senior Strategic Advisor, reinforcing the firm's vision for data-led investment strategies and global institutional partnerships.

Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD has officially welcomed renowned financial strategist Sebastian Hatherleigh as its new Senior Strategic Advisor, marking a key milestone in the firm's ongoing expansion into global markets and next-generation investment intelligence.







With a career spanning over 20 years, Hatherleigh brings extensive experience in global asset allocation, institutional advisory, and macroeconomic strategy, having held senior roles at Morgan Stanley, McKinsey & Co., and Aegis Capital Management. His reputation for bridging traditional asset management with emerging technologies makes him a strategic asset to the firm's forward-looking initiatives.

In his new role, Hatherleigh will contribute to the design of adaptive investment frameworks, lead cross-border institutional strategy development, and support the firm's analytical innovation agenda. He will also guide Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD's expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia, focusing on data architecture, client engagement, and market-driven research.

“We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD,” said Jonathan Blake, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships at Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD.“His experience in both traditional and technology-enabled finance aligns strongly with our vision for adaptive, research-led investment leadership.”

This appointment comes as the firm accelerates its innovation roadmap, which includes enhancements in real-time macroeconomic signal tracking, sustainable portfolio design, and advanced modeling platforms for institutional clients.

Sebastian Hatherleigh commented:

“Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD represents a rare convergence of strategic depth, operational focus, and commitment to long-term value creation. I am honored to contribute to its evolution and support its global mission.”

About Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD

Pacific Peak Capital Partners LTD is a global investment and advisory firm focused on institutional asset management, macroeconomic research, and strategic portfolio development. The firm operates across key financial centers in North America, Europe, and Asia, with a core focus on data-driven investment solutions and risk-adjusted value creation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.