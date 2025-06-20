Razer Debuts Its First Barebones Keyboard: Blackwidow V4 75% Barebones Ushers In A New Era Of Customization

IRVINE, Calif. - Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, announced a milestone in its keyboard innovation journey with the launch of its first-ever barebones keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones.

This release marks a bold new direction for Razer, introducing a fully customizable keyboard chassis designed specifically for keyboard modders and DIY enthusiasts. Available in both Black and White, the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones delivers a premium foundation for users who want to build their ideal keyboard – combining enthusiast-level acoustics, cutting-edge performance, and immersive lighting in a compact 75% layout.







Stripped down to its core, the barebones version of the award-winning BlackWidow V4 75% retains the same build quality, while giving users complete freedom to install their own 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches and custom keycaps. Every detail of the chassis is engineered to elevate the typing experience such as dual-layer dampening foam that minimizes unwanted reverberation, factory-lubricated stabilizers for smoother keystrokes, an FR4 plate for a deeper sound profile, and a pre-applied tape that softens high frequency clacks.

Performance is equally prioritized. With Razer's 8000 Hz HyperPolling technology, the keyboard responds eight times faster than standard gaming keyboards, ensuring ultra-low latency for competitive play. The keyboard also features vibrant per-key RGB lighting and two-side underglow powered by Razer Chroma RGB, with support for over 300 integrated games and applications for synchronized, immersive lighting across the entire setup.

To complete their custom build, users can choose from Razer's Mechanical Switches Gen-3, available separately in packs of 36. Options include the iconic Green switches for a clicky feel, Yellow switches for smooth and linear keystrokes, or Orange switches for those who prefer tactile bumps without the clicks. The Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set, available in both Black and White, further enhances the keyboard's aesthetics and RGB illumination.

With the launch of the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones, Razer empowers a new generation of builders to take full control of their keyboard experience-delivering enthusiast-grade customization with the trusted performance and design excellence Razer is known for. This marks not just the debut of a new product, but the beginning of a new era in Razer's keyboard legacy.

For more information, please visit

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – Black Edition: $139.99 USD / €149.99 MSRP

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – White Edition: $149.99 USD / €159.99 MSRP

Available now exclusively at Razer and RazerStores.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer is the world's leading lifestyle brand made For Gamers. By Gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, Razer has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer's software suite, which consists of Razer Chroma RGB, Razer Synapse and more, boasts over 250 million users, offering customization, lighting effects and optimization. Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z, through Razer Gold, one of the world's largest game payment services to over 68,000 games and Razer Silver, the accompanying rewards program.

Razer is committed towards a sustainable future and is taking responsibility through its #GoGreenWithRazer movement – a 10-year roadmap that aims to minimize environmental impact through various initiatives.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai, and 19 offices worldwide. Razer will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a slew of brand activations. Find out more here at .

PRESS CONTACTS

Americas

Colby Hornick

...

EMEA

Peter Meyenburg

...

China

Evita Zhang

...

Asia Pacific

John Chan

...

Global

Roxanne Chan

...

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.