Nephrology Researchers Ace Therapeutics Unveils Kidney Disease Preclinical Solutions To Power Up Renal Drug Development

MENAFN - GetNews)Ace Therapeutics, a leading preclinical research organization, unveils its specialized nephrology-focused preclinical solutions to accelerate kidney disease drug development. With a comprehensive suite of validated models and cutting-edge technologies, Ace Therapeutics empowers researchers and biopharma companies to overcome challenges in renal drug discovery and translation.

Kidney disease occurs when the kidneys are damaged and lose their ability to effectively filter waste from the blood. This can lead to a buildup of harmful substances in the body. Key therapeutic areas of kidney diseases include Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD), Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), and Kidney Stones (Nephrolithiasis). According to the report, chronic kidney disease affects millions worldwide, yet drug development remains complex due to the kidney's intricate physiology and lack of predictive tools.

Ace Therapeutics bridges this gap with validated preclinical models for acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, and other renal diseases, allowing for thorough characterization of kidney function through biochemical, molecular, and physiological assessments. So far, Ace Therapeutics has developed context-specific models that mirror human nephropathies, ranging from tubular stress to glomerular dysfunction. If clients need to refine existing protocols or engineer novel systems-such as CRISPR/Cas9 and humanized mice-Ace Therapeutics can bridge customers' target biology with mechanistically validated outcomes.

In addition to in vitro and in vivo models, Ace Therapeutics also provides kidney disease biomarker analysis services to assess renal function, injury, and therapeutic efficacy. Kidney disease biomarkers are indispensable for diagnosis, prognosis, disease monitoring, and evaluating the effectiveness and safety of therapeutic interventions. Ace Therapeutics develops a robust bioanalysis platform to analyze a variety of kidney disease biomarkers, such as renal function markers, kidney damage markers, inflammatory markers, fibrosis markers, emerging & novel biomarkers, and custom biomarker assays.

To better assist nephrology researchers in developing kidney disease drugs, Ace Therapeutics offers comprehensive and tailored renal drug preclinical development services . From target identification & validation to drug-type-specific development services, the company's dedicated team adheres to strict quality control procedures and best practices in preclinical research to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data.

"Kidney disease drug development demands highly relevant preclinical models and rigorous analysis strategies," said the marketing manager at Ace Therapeutics. "Our solutions are designed to enhance the success rate of renal therapeutics, helping researchers deliver impactful treatments faster."

As a preclinical CRO dedicated to advancing kidney drug discovery through innovative, translational research solutions, Ace Therapeutics invites nephrology researchers and biopharma partners to explore how its preclinical platforms can streamline their renal drug development programs. For more information, visit: .

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a preclinical contract research provider dedicated to offering comprehensive one-stop services. Its expertise spans across various preclinical services, including efficacy testing, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and biomarker development, to support clients in their research and development efforts. Its mission is to empower researchers with translational tools that bridge the lab-to-clinic divide.

