Cheerdmoto Unveils Next-Gen Electric Mobility At Messe Frankfurt 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) CheerdMoto , a trailblazer in innovative, is excited to announce its participation in, one of the world's leading international trade fairs for mobility and technology. The event takes place from, where CheerdMoto will showcase its cutting-edge lineup at

This year's presentation highlights CheerdMoto's commitment to sustainable mobility , performance, and smart city readiness, with a wide range of electric vehicles crafted for both thrill-seekers and everyday commuters.

Featured Electric Mobility Products

At Messe Frankfurt, attendees will get an exclusive look at CheerdMoto's newest innovations:



Xceed and Xtreme Electric Dirt Bikes – Built for adrenaline, these high-performance models now feature upgraded torque control and extended battery endurance .



Urban Moped-style eBikes – Designed with style and practicality in mind, ideal for urban commuting with a retro-modern flair.



Community & Fleet eBikes – Smart, shareable, and secure eBikes, equipped with IoT locking systems and fleet management features for rental businesses.

Electric Wheelchair Solutions – Sleek and dependable personal mobility aids delivering independence and long-range travel capabilities.









Live Product Demos & Test Rides

CheerdMoto invites attendees to participate in:



Daily off-road test rides of its latest electric dirt bikes .

Hands-on demos of city e-bikes and advanced electric wheelchairs .

Exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming 2025 models. Q&A sessions with the CheerdMoto design and R&D team.



“We're not just building electric vehicles; we're creating a lifestyle centered around clean, powerful, and accessible transportation,” said Victor Yang , spokesperson for CheerdMoto.“Messe Frankfurt is the perfect place to connect with partners, press, and the next generation of mobility enthusiasts.”







Visit CheerdMoto at Messe Frankfurt 2025



Date: June 25–29, 2025



Location: Hall 8, Stand E20

Website:









About CheerdMoto

Founded in 2010, CheerdMoto is a pioneer in electric mobility innovation, offering solutions that span recreational, urban, and accessibility segments. From high-performance e-dirt bikes to smart fleet-ready e-bikes and compact electric wheelchairs, CheerdMoto combines futuristic design with a commitment to sustainability. The brand's mission is to deliver clean, efficient transportation for all.