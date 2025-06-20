Cheerdmoto Unveils Next-Gen Electric Mobility At Messe Frankfurt 2025
This year's presentation highlights CheerdMoto's commitment to sustainable mobility , performance, and smart city readiness, with a wide range of electric vehicles crafted for both thrill-seekers and everyday commuters.
Featured Electric Mobility Products
At Messe Frankfurt, attendees will get an exclusive look at CheerdMoto's newest innovations:
-
Xceed and Xtreme Electric Dirt Bikes – Built for adrenaline, these high-performance models now feature upgraded torque control and extended battery endurance .
Urban Moped-style eBikes – Designed with style and practicality in mind, ideal for urban commuting with a retro-modern flair.
Community & Fleet eBikes – Smart, shareable, and secure eBikes, equipped with IoT locking systems and fleet management features for rental businesses.
Electric Wheelchair Solutions – Sleek and dependable personal mobility aids delivering independence and long-range travel capabilities.
Live Product Demos & Test Rides
CheerdMoto invites attendees to participate in:
-
Daily off-road test rides of its latest electric dirt bikes .
Hands-on demos of city e-bikes and advanced electric wheelchairs .
Exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming 2025 models.
Q&A sessions with the CheerdMoto design and R&D team.
“We're not just building electric vehicles; we're creating a lifestyle centered around clean, powerful, and accessible transportation,” said Victor Yang , spokesperson for CheerdMoto.“Messe Frankfurt is the perfect place to connect with partners, press, and the next generation of mobility enthusiasts.”
Visit CheerdMoto at Messe Frankfurt 2025
-
Date: June 25–29, 2025
Location: Hall 8, Stand E20
Website:
About CheerdMoto
Founded in 2010, CheerdMoto is a pioneer in electric mobility innovation, offering solutions that span recreational, urban, and accessibility segments. From high-performance e-dirt bikes to smart fleet-ready e-bikes and compact electric wheelchairs, CheerdMoto combines futuristic design with a commitment to sustainability. The brand's mission is to deliver clean, efficient transportation for all.
